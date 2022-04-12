Banbury's St John’s Priory School support their teacher’s fundraising challenge

St John's Priory School pupils with teacher Sarah Harrison

By wearing their sports kit to school, the pupils aimed to increase awareness of cancer and promote the benefits of regular exercise.

The children could wear sports kit from any sport and many fabulous outfits were seen ranging from football strips to ballet dresses, martial arts clothing to equestrian attire.

The families of St John’s Priory School generously raised over £200 towards Sarah’s target and their donation can be seen on her fundraising page.

Sarah Harrison after the Brighton Half Marathon in February

Sarah sadly lost two of her grandparents to cancer and so she decided to set herself the challenge of raising money for the charity by entering the London Marathon in October 2022. This was despite the fact that she had never tried road running before signing up for the “Couch to 5k” fitness programme last year. Sarah has been busy training and recently completed the Brighton Half Marathon in February and the Sheffield Half Marathon in March as part of her training plan.

Sarah can often be seen on training runs around Banbury and local villages with her collie dog. He is always ready to go for a run – the perfect training partner!