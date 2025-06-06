Banbury's boxing twins impress at Manchester Box Cup and feature on Sky Sports!

Banbury Boxing Club’s Chris and Johnny Taylor once again put on top performances at a major competition and even featured on Sky Sports.

Following on from their success at the Banbury Boxing Club’s home show, the Taylor twins were entered into the Manchester Box Cup (May 24-25).

Held at the Leigh Sports Centre, the Manchester Box Cup is considered to be one of the fastest-growing amateur boxing tournaments in the UK.

The two-day competition attracts some of the most talented rising stars from the north of England and beyond.

Chris Taylor receiving advice from Banbury Boxing Coach Ben Malcher during his gold medal-winning bout.

This year the finals of the competition were shown on Sky Sports, which gave the amateur boxers unprecedented coverage.

Once again the 17-year-old Taylor twins impressed the judges with stellar performances that gained them spots in the finals.

After making it to the final of the under-63.5kg class, Chris was faced against the tough Callum Northedge from Doncaster’s L.A. Boxing Club.

Following a close bout, the judges awarded the Doncaster boxer the split decision victory, and his arm was raised by the referee.

Chris Taylor lost out in a close final bout at this year's Manchester Box Cup.

Johnny defeated Irish boxer Aaron Haney from Dublin’s Cherry Orchard Club on his route to the finals of the under-67kg class.

Once in the finals, Johnny pulled off a spectacular performance against Elliot Murray from Carlisle Villa Amateur Boxing Club.

Johnny’s showboating, low-hands style impressed not only the judges but also the Sky Sports pundits who were commentating on the fight.

The Manchester outing not only gave Johnny his first major title win, but it also gave the twins a chance to promote themselves with a Sky Sports interview that has now been seen over 36,000 times.