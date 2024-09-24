Banbury's boxing twin brothers do the double at first round of national championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Banbury’s boxing identical twin brothers secured impressive wins at the weekend to secure qualification to the next round of a national amateur boxing championship.

Chris and Johnny Taylor travelled with the Banbury Boxing Club to compete at the semi-finals of Home Counties stage of the England Boxing Development Championships in Carterton on Sunday (September 22).

The 16-year-old twins both had to outpoint experienced boxers to secure entry to the finals of the regional competition where they will face off against the best teenage boxers in the home counties area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First to enter the ring, was Chris who had to lose weight so as not to be in the same weight category as his twin brother Johnny and risk the pair facing each other.

Coach Ben Malcher at Banbury Boxing Club believes the Taylor Twins are the 'hottest boxing prospects to come out of Banbury in a long time!’

Coming off a gold medal win at this summer’s London Capital Box Cup, the 63kg boxer was full of confidence and got straight to work against opponent Tate Murphy from High Wycombe.

Chris instantly found his rhythm and managed to control the centre of the ring with multiple attacks against the body and head of his opponent.

The High Wycombe boxer used his long reach and footwork to try and evade Chris, but the Banbury teenager’s power and aggression proved too much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris was awarded the first round, setting the tone for the rest of the contest, which continued to see Chris pressing Murphy right up to the final bell to earn a points verdict from the judges.

Chris Taylor getting the win against tricky oppenent Tate Murphy from High Wycombe Warriors.

Johnny was next in the ring in the 67kg category against much taller opponent Lennon Griffiths from The Ring ABC, based in Bracknell.

At first, the height and size advantage seemed too much for Johnny, who struggled to get past the Bracknell boxer's long arms and snappy jabs.

After a frustrating round, which went the way of his opponent, Johnny returned to the corner to receive words of motivation from his coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This seemed to work as Johnny came out for the second much more positively and was able to close the distance and land shots to the body of Griffiths, which ultimately slowed the Bracknell boxer down.

Johnny Taylor having his hand raised against taller opponent Lennon Griffiths from The Ring ABC.

Johnny then turned the tables on the contest and came out of the crowd-pleasing bout as the winner by split decision on the judge's cards.

The two boxers will now travel to Berinsfield on Saturday, October 5, to compete at the finals of the Home Counties region of the national competition.

Wins there for the twins, will see them entered into the national stages of the tournament, which is due to take place in Kettering at the end of October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach at Banbury Boxing Club, Ben Malcher praised the two twins for their courageous performance displayed at the weekend.

He said: “The Taylor Twins are highly motivated and dedicated to training, they both have a champion mindset and deserve all the success in boxing that comes their way, they are fantastic role models for other young people and the hottest boxing prospects to come out of Banbury in a long time!”