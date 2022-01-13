Banbury win England Hockey Indoor Tournament bronze in London

Celebrating with their bronze medals Allie Rose, Pete Lamb, Alfie Lawrence, Captain Harry Simons at the back, Joe Allen, Kit Lamb , and Ady Simons at the front.

Captain Harry Simons had a lot to smile about having taken debutants Banbury HC to the England Hockey Indoor Tournament in London, and grabbing a well deserved bronze medal to end 2021 on a real high.

There were some tough opposition teams including The Allstars HC team who featured two Great Britain players Jack Waller and Rhys Smith. Banbury had some firepower too with Scotland international Kyle White in the team.

Banbury opened with an emphatic 4-0 win against Superstars HC with White getting a hat-trick and Captain Harry Simons grabbing the fourth.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury Hockey Club's Pete Lamb, Ally Rose, Kyle White, Ady Simons, Kit Lamb, Alfie Lawrence, capt Harry Simons and Joe Allen

They then faced JK Hockey and grabbed a tough 4-3 win with Pete Lamb scoring a great base line goal and Captain Harry Simons scoring a final second winner. Kit Lamb was on fire in goal saving a couple of flicks and the hard work of Ally Rose, Joe Allen and Alfie Lawrence in these opening games paid dividends as Banbury took control.

They then faced the Great Britain Allstars team and lost 2-5 and then Ashmoor HC losing 2-4, but they rallied in the final group stage match beating West Herts HC 5-2 to make it through to the bronze medal play off against Ashmoor HC.

They had to do it without Captain Harry Simons who sat out the bronze medal match with a head injury from a deflected ball.

Banbury got revenge against Ashmoor HC though after losing to them in the group matches with a great 2-1 win and Ady Simons grabbing the winner.