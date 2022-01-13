Banbury win England Hockey Indoor Tournament bronze in London
Success for Banbury Hockey Club Men's 1st XI on their debut in the competition
Captain Harry Simons had a lot to smile about having taken debutants Banbury HC to the England Hockey Indoor Tournament in London, and grabbing a well deserved bronze medal to end 2021 on a real high.
There were some tough opposition teams including The Allstars HC team who featured two Great Britain players Jack Waller and Rhys Smith. Banbury had some firepower too with Scotland international Kyle White in the team.
Banbury opened with an emphatic 4-0 win against Superstars HC with White getting a hat-trick and Captain Harry Simons grabbing the fourth.
They then faced JK Hockey and grabbed a tough 4-3 win with Pete Lamb scoring a great base line goal and Captain Harry Simons scoring a final second winner. Kit Lamb was on fire in goal saving a couple of flicks and the hard work of Ally Rose, Joe Allen and Alfie Lawrence in these opening games paid dividends as Banbury took control.
They then faced the Great Britain Allstars team and lost 2-5 and then Ashmoor HC losing 2-4, but they rallied in the final group stage match beating West Herts HC 5-2 to make it through to the bronze medal play off against Ashmoor HC.
They had to do it without Captain Harry Simons who sat out the bronze medal match with a head injury from a deflected ball.
Banbury got revenge against Ashmoor HC though after losing to them in the group matches with a great 2-1 win and Ady Simons grabbing the winner.
Banbury HC Manager said: “This was a great achievement for Banbury Men’s 1s who had entered this competition for the first time. All credit to Harry Simons for pulling this team together and bringing home the bronze medal for Banbury.”