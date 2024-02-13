​Banbury strike late on to draw

Banbury left it late to earn a point.

They are now equal on points with fifth-placed Harlesden Magpies who have a better goal difference with six games to go, four of which are against teams above them in the table.

The University side took the lead when Tom Crowfoot was yellow carded for ten minutes for a clumsy tackle that conceded a penalty – this after Birmingham had earlier had a player yellow carded themselves – and even the in-form Fraser Dunleavy could not keep the ball out as Charlie Wolff slotted low down into the corner from the spot to take the lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It looked all over when a chance was scooped over the bar from close range by Jamie Boardman with only a minute to go, but when the ball fell to Jordi Groenewald in a clear shooting position he was able to drill home to level the scores with almost the last touch of the game.

Manager Steve Brooker said: “If only we could start our last quarter fightback performances a bit sooner we would be higher than sixth in the very tight middle section of the table.

"Snatching an equaliser in the last 30 seconds is great but it is still only one point from a game we wanted to win, before what will be the toughest test we will face when leaders Nottingham University visit next week.

"I am very pleased with the way our guys adapted to the need to cover for two injured players but there is still work to do with four of the remaining games against teams above us.