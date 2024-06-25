​Banbury Star’s riders impress in hilly time trials

Hayley Simmonds took part in the annual Hilly 15.

​Two consecutive Hilly Time Trials have provided some intense competition for Banbury Star riders in recent weeks.

​The Edmunds Cup, the first silverware of the season, went to the Stars’ Josh Lovell, continuing his great start to the season.

This race is held over a hilly 29-mile course, starting from Broughton, over the rolling hills to Shipston-on-Stour, a sharp left, and a long drag up hill to Chipping Norton before a fast run to the finish in Bloxham.

Lovell stamped his authority on the race early with a rapid start, hanging on for the win from another Star rider, the rapidly improving Ed Anderson. Naomi de Pennington took first place in the ladies race.

This was followed by another tough outing for the riders at the annual Hilly 15, featuring two ascents of Edge Hill.

This challenging course attracted not only a national champion but also the regular winner of Banbury Stars’ early Spring Hardriders time trial.

UK National Time Trial champion in 2015 and 16 and regular GB Team rider on the road, Hayley Simmonds, came seeking a hilly course in preparation for the upcoming National Championships.

Dave Fellows, of Solihull CC, was looking to add another win and duly delivered, taking the overall by a minute with a very strong ride.

Second was Ryan Oldfield, a hugely talented 17-year-old from Halesowen, with Hayley Simmons in third and the winner of the ladies competition.

It is good to see the Star’s time trials attracting high calibre riders from further afield.

