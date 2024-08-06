Banbury Star's Criterium series reaches its climax
The series wins were up for grabs right until the final lap in some races and the competition was as fast and furious as had been predicted.
In the lady’s events, the consistency of Alice O’Neil across the series was rewarded by a comfortable win. Two up and coming Banbury Star riders filled the next two spots, with Charlotte Porter-Spakes second and Bella Boyles third. Rebecca Babbage won the lady’s Elite category.
The men’s Elite/Category 1, 2 and 3 races saw a very convincing series win go to Freddy Pett..
The men’s Categories 2,3 and 4 series win went to Jack O’Neil by a single point over Jonathon Masters with Ryan Allen of Banbury Star taking third.
Ben Peters won the men’s Cat 4 series. Banbury Stars filled two of the top ten places through Marcus Breese and Joe Hedley.