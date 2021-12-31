Banbury Star cyclists hold annual awards and dinner - with five trophies for one rider

Banbury Star president Paul Dean with Naomi De Pennington and Team Cherwell's Ben Heaney

The Stars were out in force as members and guests attended the recent Banbury Star Cyclist Club Annual Dinner and Awards evening, held at Hook Norton Brewery, writes David Tew.

Celebrating what has been an incredible year for the 130 year old cycling club,an evening to celebrate this anniversary and to highlight some of the achievements of this year. Highlights which included record membership numbers, huge interest in the weekly club rides, launching Womens’ Breeze rides and a resurgent Rising Stars scheme for the juniors.

On the night, a great years’ competition was celebrated with the club’s weekly summer Wednesday evening TT series proving to be the most popular on the calendar attracting around a field of over 50 entrants most weeks. The three main annual open events, the May road races, Hardriders and Open 10 mile TT events all enjoyed good entry numbers.

The club’s trophies were awarded by club president Paul Dean and Team Cherwell’s Ben Heaney. Naomi De Pennington took home 5 trophies which included holding on to the Broadribb Trophy - Womens Dassett Hill Climb and the Golden Age Trophy - TT. Luke Norris followed with 3 trophies including the Wali Shield - most success in road races, Simon Smith Cup - 10 mile any open TT. Other winners Peggy Simpkins - Bolland Trophy - U21 points, Dan Peabody - Russell Memorial Bowl - 25mile club TT and Simon Bull, who won the Friswell and Edmunds Cup. Banbury Star held on to the Leiden Plaque, a 25 mile interclub TT , held against other Oxon Clubs.

The Junior stars deserve a special mention, Bella Boyles, Poppy Kisley, Alex Putt, and Peggy Simpkins being the top performers and being awarded Trek Segafredo kit, donated by friend of the club and professional World Tour rider Charlie Quarterman.