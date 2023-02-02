Banbury snooker world champion looks to defend title next month after Belgian success

Banbury star snooker player eyed the world crown at next months World Women's Championships in Thailand.

Tessa Davidson is making a remarkable comeback to the sport after a 23-year absence, having already won the world championship in her age category and numerous open tournaments on her way to challenging for the game's biggest prize next month.

Tessa started the year with a bang and secured her spot as the number one women’s snooker player over 40 with last month's win at the Belgian Open event, in which she defeated three other top players without losing a single frame.

Tessa, who works as a gardener alongside teaching one-to-one snooker sessions and coaching classes for teenagers at Fast Eddies in Banbury, says she has found good form and is playing really well at the moment.

After already claiming her first title of the year Tessa believes she has found good form and has a good chance at the World Championships.

She said: "I’ve come back to the sport a year, and I’ve got to 13 in the overall world rankings, which was great because I aimed to get into the top 16 so I was really pleased to have managed that.

"I’m also number one in the rankings for the seniors tour after winning eight different tournaments throughout the year. This last tournament was held in Bruges over three days, and all the top players from around the world were there.

"In the main tournament, I lost to the eventual finalist Wendy Jans, and in the seniors, I beat three other players, including top-ranked Mary Talbot-Deegan, who is one of the best players to claim the title, which felt great."

Tessa initially competed in the sport from 1988-1999 and claimed three UK Championship titles during that time however she believes this year could be her best yet as she eyes the World Championship title at next months tournament in Thailand.

The 2023 World Women’s Snooker Championship will be held at the Hi-End Snooker Club in Bangkok, Thailand, and will feature the best women’s players competing for a share of the £26,000 prize money in a week’s action from February 28 until March 4.

She said: "It’s been a great start to the year, I’m hitting good form again. In the Belgian tournament, I had a 114 break, which was my highest since coming back to the sport, so to hit a century break in a competitive tournament was quite an achievement for me.

"I’m really excited to go over to Thailand next month to play in the World Championships. It's great to be able to travel the world playing the sport that I love, and competing at the top level is just brilliant.

"I’m the current senior champion, so I’m defending that title, but I’m also hopeful of success in the main tournament."

To prepare for the event, Tessa is spending a lot of time at Fast Eddie's Snooker Club, which has sponsored her and given her free practise time on the tables.

Tessa said: "The preparation is key going into a tournament like the World Championships, you have to get plenty of practise in so you gain confidence from feeling well prepared.

"Fast Eddies have allowed me to put in the time that I have needed, and I’m very grateful to them for the sponsorship."