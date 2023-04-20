Banbury sailing club invites people to discover the water on annual open day

The Banbury Cross Sailing Club is inviting people to test their skills on the water at their annual open day event.

The club is inviting members of the public to come and learn about sailing and find out what the club does this Saturday (April 22) at their base at Grimsbury Reservoir off Hennef Way.

Weather permitting, free sailing taster sessions are on offer, as is the experience of going on the water in a small dinghy with one of the club’s experienced sailors.

There is no need to book, just come along on the day between 10am - 3pm in clothes and footwear that you don’t mind getting damp, and bring a change of clothes just in case.

People are invited to experience being on the water at the club's open day this Saturday.

The club has a number of sailing training courses available and is welcoming of new members, whether they are already sailors or complete beginners.

