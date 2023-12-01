Banbury Sailing Club couple receive award from Princess Anne for years of volunteering
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andy and Myrtle Darby were recognised by the Princess Royal at the 2023 Royal Yachting Association volunteer awards on Friday November 10.
The Greatworth couple first joined the club in 2010 and have played a key role in helping existing and new members on and off the water.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Andy, who was the training coordinator for 12 years and commodore from 2018 to 2020, works with members to overcome barriers to getting on the water, while Myrtle is often found working in the galley.
A spokesperson for the club said: “Andy is supportive to new and nervous members, and Myrtle, although not a sailor herself, offers encouragement to everyone and provides a great welcome—and cake—to new, prospective, and old members alike.
"As a team, they have always thrown themselves into anything asked of them, often going even further.”
Andy said: “Myrtle and I are very proud to have received this award. It means a great deal to us and has made our extended family very proud too.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We enjoyed The Princess Royal’s sense of humour and will cherish the memories of that wonderful day in London. We send a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the Royal Yachting Association and to Banbury Sailing Club for our joint award.”
Royal Yachting Association CEO Sara Sutcliffe, MBE, said: “Our sport relies so much on the goodwill and skills of volunteers at every level, without whom the opportunities to get involved in boating would be greatly reduced. Our grateful thanks go to them all.”