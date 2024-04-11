Banbury RUFC SEND sessions
Non-contact rugby sessions for children with special educational needs and disabilities, and those lacking confidence in sport.
We are thrilled to be launching SEND Rugby sessions this April
We look forward to welcoming everyone to a Fun, Safe and Friendly environment where everyone can play the game. Volunteers are wanted, so if you would like to get involved please get in touch with Matt Goode on [email protected]
Sessions start on 28th April and will continue every Sunday 2-3pm all year round.
Huge thanks to The National Lottery for their support
Banbury RUFCGraf UK Stadium, OX15 4AF