Banbury primary school teacher in London marathon training with help of her dog

Sarah Harrison and Max

Feeling frustrated by the necessary restrictions caused by Covid, local primary school teacher Sarah Harrison, decided to sign up for the ‘Couch to 5k’ fitness programme.

That was last February and, despite never having run before, Sarah went on to raise over £600 for the Children with Cancer UK charity by successfully completing the Oxford Half Marathon in October.

Having sadly lost two of her grandparents to cancer Sarah then decided to set herself the even greater challenge of raising £5,000 for Cancer Research UK by completing the London Marathon, to be held in October.

Sarah and Max in training

Sarah can often be seen running around Banbury with her collie dog Max (pictured).

"He is the perfect training partner – always ready to go for a run and he never complains!” she said.