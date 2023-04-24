Banbury paddlers achieve great finish in epic 125-mile non-stop canoe race

Paddlers Joe Petersen and Shaun Harte completed the Everest of kayaking races in an amazing 17 hours and two seconds, which gave them an overall position of 5th place and within 20 minutes of the crew that placed second.

Due to the heavy volume of rain the UK had seen over the weeks leading up to the race, organisers were close to calling the race off for safety reasons. However, they allowed the race to continue but encouraged less experienced crews to defer their entries, allowing only seasoned racers to take on the challenge.

This year’s race, which was the 75th year, saw just 38 crews start the epic challenge that is the longest non-stop canoe race in the world, and only 30 complete the challenge by reaching Westminster Bridge in London.

Banbury-based paddlers Joe Petersen and Shaun Harte passing in front of the Palace of Westminster.

Banbury racers Joe and Shaun left the start line in Devizes at 4.30pm on Easter Saturday and raced along the Kennet and Avon canal through the night before reaching the Thames at Newbury.

Shaun suffered an upset stomach in the night after struggling to take on food at the support stops, but the duo managed to maintain a great position of third place by the time they portaged at Eton Bridge.

Joe said: "The next 20km towards Elmbridge felt phenomenal, however, it came at a price, and the boat and our bodies were dead in the water coming through Hampton Court with the sun coming up".

The pair pushed through their pain barriers and reached the tideway, where conditions were near perfect until an Uber boat overtook them near Vauxhall Bridge, leaving them feeling like they were out at sea.

An exhausted but delighted Joe Petersen and Shaun Harte at the end of their 17 hour ultramarathon canoe race.

Shaun said: "The Uber boat kicked up about four different types of waves, so we were forced to sit there support stroking. It didn’t improve until the line, but we managed to keep it upright and paddled through Westminster Bridge".