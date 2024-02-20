Banbury Muay Thai promotor hopes for sell-out crowd at Spiceball event - which will be live streamed to 14 countries
Rob Allen, the head coach and founder of Banbury’s Team 180 and the main force behind the Diamond Fight League, is hoping for a sell-out crowd at the Saturday March 2 event.
The former champion professional fighter wants the Diamond Fight League events to be an opportunity for local fighters to compete on a big stage in front of their home supporters.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said: “The event will feature 28 bouts with everything from novice class, with combatants wearing shinpads and protection, to professional class fighters using full Muay Thai rules.
"The headline fight will feature two up-and-coming English lads, Liam Cunningham and Rio Johnson, who have both fought on our previous shows, winning by stoppage, with both looking very sharp and stylish.
“We also have one of my upcoming lads, 16-year-old James Murdoch, on the card, having his second adult fight and looking to make a big impression.”
As well as filling out the Spiceball Leisure Centre, Diamond Fight League promotions have also secured a pay-per-view deal, so fight fans unable to attend can watch online.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rob is hoping to attract an audience of around 500 on March 2, and the event will be live streamed to 14 countries across the globe.
Team 180 Martial Arts opened in 2019 and offers boxing and Thai boxing classes to four-year-olds right up to professional fighters challenging for titles at its base on Beaumont Road.
The event gets underway at 1.30pm and tickets start at £35. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070881432575