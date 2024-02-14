Banbury martial arts trio prepare to face biggest test of their careers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The three fighters from the Banbury Martial Arts Centre (BMAC) will all compete at the Hitman Fight League event on Saturday February 4.

Deion Wren will be making his debut in the c class of Muay Thai, while 17-year-old Alex Lailey will be stepping through the ropes for the first time to compete in the beginner n class category.

More experienced kickboxer Sam Osborne will also be trying to get the win after securing victory in his last three appearances.

From left to right Deion Wren, Alex lailey and Sam Osborne.

Head coach at BMAC Stuart Davies said: “This is one of the biggest Thai boxing shows currently in the UK and a massive opportunity for the boys to showcase what they can do.”