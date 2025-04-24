Banbury man finishes second at the world's longest non-stop canoe race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While most people were enjoying tucking into chocolate eggs over the Easter weekend, one Banbury paddler was busy taking on one of the most gruelling races on the planet.

Banbury Canoe Club’s Joe Petersen teamed up with Brynde Kreft from Oxford’s Falcon Canoe Club to take on the Devizes to Westminster Canoe Race.

The Oxfordshire pair finished the legendary non-stop 125-mile course in an impressive 17 hours, 21 minutes, and 27 seconds to secure second place.

The race has been held on Easter weekend every year (with a few exceptions) since 1948 and is considered the longest non-stop senior doubles race in the world.

Banbury's Joe Petersen and Brynde Kreft passing the Palace of Westminster.

Reflecting on the race, Joe said: “Our race went pretty much to plan with very few delays or mishaps.

“We started at a measured pace, sticking to what felt right for us, and then seeing how we were doing compared to others at Shepperton Lock. We were told it was close there, so we went for it into the horrible headwind.”

During the race, the paddlers must not only traverse over 100 miles but also take on 77 locks along both the Kennet and Avon Canal and the River Thames.

The international race takes the participants from the quaint market town of Devizes in Wiltshire all the way to Westminster in the heart of London.

Banbury's Joe Petersen with teammate Brynde Kreft at the end of the epic Devizes to Westminster International Canoe Marathon.

The Senior Doubles class, which Joe and Brynde competed in, is a non-stop time trial that demands not just strength and stamina, but also strategy.

Racers must choose their start time carefully to hit the tidal section of the River Thames at the right moment, with this year’s race finish coming down to the wire.

Only a few minutes separated the top three boats as they entered the tideway, with Tom Sharpe and Anoushka Freeman ultimately taking the win in 17 hours, 17 minutes, and 23 seconds.

Joe added: “We were both so proud and content with our race once finished, just happy it was over!

“Our support crew was fantastic and always kept the boat moving; our kit change at Hungerford took less than 80 seconds!”

Joe’s teammate Brynde was reportedly unwell after reaching Chertsey, but showing great fortitude, she pushed on to the end of the race.

Joe said: “She did amazing to keep going after that.”

The race takes place over four days, and paddlers can use bank-side support crews to assist them with food and drinks along the course.

Support crews can also provide additional clothing for the racers and keep track of them via a GPS tracker that is attached to the paddlers.

To find out more about the Banbury and District Canoe Club, the club is hosting an open day at their headquarters in Cropredy on the next Bank Holiday Monday (May 5).

The open day is an opportunity for people to have a try at kayaking and canoeing and meet lots of our members who can speak about the club and the races members are involved with.

For more information about the Banbury and District Canoe Club, visit the club’s website at: https://www.banburycanoeclub.com/