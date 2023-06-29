Banbury junior javelin thrower impresses in Germany with first GB squad call-up

An aspiring junior javelin athlete from Banbury has impressed on his first Great Britain squad appearance in Germany.

18-year-old Charlie Evans achieved his fourth-best competition distance of 68.21m at last weekend's (June 24–25) Bauhaus Junior Gala in Mannheim, Germany.

The throw earned Charlie, a long-standing member of the Banbury Harriers Athletics Club, an overall fifth place in the competition on his first ever international appearance.

The Bauhaus Junior Gala is considered one of the highest-level junior competitions outside of the World and European U20 Championships and saw hundreds of talented young athletes from 23 countries showcasing their skills on a world-class stage.

Banbury's Charlie Evan's hopes his impressive result with the GB squad will lead to more international appearances.

Charlie, who has recently completed his A-levels, hopes that the impressive result against some of the top throwers in his category will lead to more call-ups.

He said: "I started throwing javelin when I was 11 years old, and I never would have thought that one day I would be competing for Great Britain and ranked seventh in Europe for the U20 age category.

"It was a great privilege to be selected by GB and a great experience to throw against some of the best in the world in my age group. I would never have done it without my coach, Felicity Dawes, from Banbury Harriers.

"I was really pleased to place fifth in my first GB international, coming within less than a metre of a medal. I am now more determined to work hard and progress in my event."