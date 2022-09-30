Banbury Judo club invites world number one and Commonwealth champ to club

The beginners class from last Sunday's (September 25) session.

The session – which will take place on Sunday October 16 at the Blessed George Napier School – will feature classes led by Lucy Renshall, three-times judo grand slam gold medallist in the under 63kg category, and two-time Commonwealth bronze medallist Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown.

In previous years, the club has been fortunate to have masterclass sessions run by international athletes like Ben Fletcher, Ashley Mckenzie, Brian Jacks, and Paralympic gold medallist Chris Skelley.

Tony Partridge, head coach at the club, said: “A continuing way to improve judo is to learn from the best. We pride ourselves on bringing top athletes to our club to help our students improve.”

In addition to the upcoming masterclass session, the club is also running an eight-week beginner class that aims to get complete new starters up to their first grading.

The classes take place at the Blessed George Napier School and run every Sunday for eight weeks between the hours of 5pm and 6pm for children and 6pm to 7.30pm for adults.