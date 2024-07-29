Banbury hockey star gets call up to represent Team GB at Paris Olympic Games
Sophie Hamilton played in Team GB’s opening game against Spain yesterday and is set to play against Australia this afternoon.
The 23-year-old midfielder will be hoping for a better result today following the disappointing two-one loss against Spain.
Sophie, who has played for Team GB on 29 occasions, scoring two goals in that time, was also part of the historic gold medal-winning England squad at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
She started her career alongside her twin sister Olivia at the University of Bath before travelling to the USA to play college hockey with the University of Connecticut.
Since returning to Britain, Sophie has based herself out of the Surbiton Hockey Club, which is one of the oldest and most successful hockey clubs in the world.
Sophie’s twin sister, Olivia, is also a successful hockey player, having played as a defender for England on 15 occasions. She currently plays for Hampstead and Westminster Hockey Club in the women’s Premier Division.
Before joining the senior squad, both sisters had outstanding youth careers, featuring prominently for England’s U16, U18 and U21 teams.
The GB women’s hockey team will hope to repeat the success they had at the 2016 Rio games, where they beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout in the final to claim gold after going on an incredible eight-game win streak.
Team GB women’s hockey will play their second game of the tournament against Australia at 4pm today.