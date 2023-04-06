News you can trust since 1838
Banbury HC men round off a memorable season with an emphatic success

Banbury Hockey Club’s men’s first-team rounded off a memorable campaign in emphatic fashion as they thrashed a depleted Slough team 16-1.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 6th Apr 2023, 07:11 BST

The home success then allowed the team to crack open the champagne as they celebrated one of the most successful seasons in the club’s history.

Andrew Scanlon hit five goals and captain Will Kellett grabbed four to the delight of the home crowd.

And team manager Andy Camp said: “We finished the season in style in front of our home support.

Banbury Hockey Club's promotion-winning men's first-teamBanbury Hockey Club's promotion-winning men's first-team
“We finished the season scoring 91 goals and with a goal difference of plus 59. We finished 13 points ahead of runners-up Marlow and we won promotion with four games to go. A phenomenal achievement.

“It was a depleted squad from Slough and they fought hard but we proved why we are clear champions.

“The squad, the support staff and the club’s supporters were rewarded with a big win to leave the South Central Premiership behind and launch us into the national league.”

It was Harry Simons who opened the scoring after just four minutes and Banbury were 8-0 to the good by half-time.

Kellett’s first of the game made it 2-0 and Darsh Theara converted a penalty corner to make it three.

Tyson Nunnelly added the fourth before Scanlon chipped in with his first two and, after Kellett had struck again, Josh Nunnelly grabbed the eighth goal with a trademark drag flick from a penalty corner.

Kellett quickly made it 9-0 after the break before a fine solo goal got Slough on the board.

But Banbury kept going and they reached double figures thanks to a deft flick from Sam Chadbourne and Scanlon completed his hat-trick to make it 11-1.

Man-of-the-match Pete Lamb converted a penalty flick and Jacob Buckner Rowley scored the goal of the game when volleying the ball high into the net.

Kellett’s fourth made it 14-1 and it was Scanlon who had the final say with two perfect drag flicks from penalty corners to round off a rampant display.