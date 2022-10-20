Action from Banbury ladies' 5-1 defeat at Haslemere

Banbury were frustrated by the home goalkeeper in the first half as he denied George Brooker before producing a triple save to keep his team in it as Josh Nunneley, Harry Simons and Brooker all threatened.

Kit Lamb was force into one good stop at the other end but, after a goalless first period, Banbury took the lead soon after the restart when Tyson Nunneley produced a silky finish.

They were pegged back, however, as the hosts equalised following an attack down the left.

It was man-of-the-match Richie Scanlon who got the critical next goal with a vicious low drag flick off a penalty corner to make it 2-1.

And then, with two minutes to go, Scanlon produced another trademark drag flick off a penalty corner to seal the victory.

Manager Andy Camp said: “It was so important to grab these three away points after last week’s big win.

“The lads had to work hard to grind out this win to put us up into the promotion mix after four games.

“This weekend we face Hampton in Arden HC at home in the first round of the National T2 Cup and, as defending champions, we need to ensure we kick-off our trophy defence with a win as well.”

It proved to be a hard day at the office for Banbury’s ladies first team as they suffered a 5-1 defeat at Haslemere.

The hosts took an early lead and, with Banbury finding it hard to move up the field, they fell 2-0 down to a short corner before Haslemere added a third goal before half-time.

However, Banbury ladies were not despondent and came out in the second half fired up and determined to turn things around.

Despite looking better and creating more chances, it was Haslemere who scored a fourth.

But Banbury kept going and they pulled a goal back when Evie Wilkinson sent the ball back into the danger area after a short corner and Vic Coombs slotted it home.

The hosts had the final say as they added a fifth goal late and Banbury manager Bryce Wilkinson said: “I thought Banbury played with great enthusiasm and determination and never lost heart but met an excellent, well drilled outfit.

“Just like last season, It was always going to be tough to match such a good team away from home.