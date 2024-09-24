​Banbury HC lose opener at Chelmsford

Ian Reynolds starts another Banbury attack.

​Banbury HC started their England Hockey National League Midlands Conference season with a 1-0 defeat at newcomers Chelmsford.

New player/coach Ben Mackey made his debut, as did a crop of new players, Mackey having been handed the reins by long-standing coach Richard Hobley.​

Banbury's Man of the Match was new recruit, goalie Will Powell, pulling off a series of great saves throughout the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury seemed unable to impose their new style of play through the first half, their best chance falling to newcomer Joe Bostock who beat the Chelmsford keeper but could not find the net.

The home side got off a storming start in the second half with Sam Lowe slotting home a penalty corner in the second minute.

Banbury suffered the injury loss of centre back Pete Lamb early in the second period but James Long was able to step into his place to bolster the defence.

Banbury saved their best until the last quarter with Harry Simons beating three players to win a penalty corner which drew a great save from home keeper James Stock, Joe Bostock and Jamie Boardman also going close as Banbury fell just short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Steve Brooker said: "This is only the start of a long season, we are all getting used to a new way of doing things and we have even more players ready to come back in to further strengthen the side.

"We are still building and hope to have a good crowd on Sunday for our first home game against newly-promoted Repton when we can show the progress we are making."