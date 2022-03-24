Banbury Harrier to represent England after winning silver at English Schools Cross Country Championships

Tudor Hall School's Isla McGowan won silver in the English Schools Cross Country Championships

Banbury Harrier Isla McGowan (pictured) has won silver at English Schools Cross Country Championships.

After winning the junior girls race at Oxfordshire Schools Cross Country Championships, Isla, a student at Tudor Hall School, was part of an eight-strong Oxfordshire team competing in Kent on Saturday.

On a fast, flat 3.19km course the race went out hard from the start. Shaikira King (Leicester and Rutland) soon built up a 20m lead, but Isobela Waugh (Derbyshire) and Isla didn’t let the gap grow any further and had also built up a lead on the chasing pack of 340 athletes.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the last kilometre over the narrow and twisting course, Shaikira’s track speed showed as pulled away.

Isla also finished very strongly just three seconds behind.