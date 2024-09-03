​Banbury cyclists put in fine displays

Peggy Simpkins in action. Photo: Paul Dean.

​A hectic weekend of racing saw the Banbury Stars past and present racing in national and international events.

​Naomi de Pennington backed up her win in the National 12 hour time trial competition by taking a brace of medals at the World Grand Fondo Championships in Denmark.

Naomi finished seventh overall in the time trial, taking a silver medal in her age group, before taking bronze in the road race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Smart, a regular winner at Banbury Star time trials, finished 25th in his age group in the time trial.

His age group was won by none other than the great Mario Cippolini, world road champion in 2002 and multiple stage winner in the Giro D'Italia.

At home, Peggy Simkins, also a TT regular, finished 12th overall in the National 10 mile time trial championships in a time of 22-31.

This was good enough to take the Espoir title for riders between the ages of 19 and 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the men's race the both Richard Santhouse and Ed Anderson seem to be getting quicker as the season comes to and end.

Richard dipped well inside 20 minutes to finish in 30th place in 19-45 and Ed finished 67th in 20-41, both excellent performances in a very deep field.

*We’d love to hear about your sporting exploits for inclusion on our pages or online.

You can submit your stories, reports and photos to the Banbury Guardian by utilising the ‘Submit Your Story’ function on our website at www.banburyguardian.co.uk.