Banbury canoeists enjoy successful weekend on the water- claiming several podium finishes

Banbury and District Canoe Club had another successful weekend on the water, claiming several podium finishes at two different events.

By Jack Ingham
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 4:24pm
Banbury and District Canoe Club junior racers Summer, Reuben, Millie, Henry with GB racer Rob Jefferies.
On Saturday, coaches took four of the club’s junior canoe racers to the Soar Valley in Leicestershire to race in the second of this year’s Barrow Race Series.

Banbury’s Summer, Millie, Reuben and Henry raced against Team GB paddler Rob Jeffries, who took first place overall.

Club member Sally Hartland said: “All four juniors from the Banbury club came home with medals round their necks and smiles on their faces.”

Banbury and District Canoe Club members Paul and Collette in action at the Remembrance Day race.

On Sunday November 13, a number of Banbury paddlers headed to Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club’s Remembrance Day Race.

Following a two minute silence for Remembrance Sunday, paddlers set off from Great Linford and paddled 15 miles to the Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club.

Banbury had another great day with members Colette and Paul taking first place in the Group C K2 category, and club members Dawn, Jacqui, and Dom all taking second in their categories.

The next big event for the Banbury and District Canoe Club will be the Bone Cancer Trust fundraiser Ross Warland Memorial Challenge, which is a 20-mile race that starts at the Banbury Canoe Club on November 27 2022.

