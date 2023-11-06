Banbury canoe racers paddle their way to the podium at home competition
On Sunday (October 29), the Banbury and District Canoe Club hosted 160 racers from across the southern region to participate in the club’s annual marathon race.
The event saw a number of races ranging in difficulty from two-mile fun races to challenging 12-mile competitions along the Oxford Canal in town.
Spokesperson for the club, Sally Hartland, said: “It was a fabulous day on the water with 119 boats competing, ranging from those racing at elite level to children just starting their racing careers.
"The reward for racing was immense satisfaction and the famous Banbury Hasler cake stall. Banbury had plenty of podium finishes and achieved a perfect score to win first place in the inter-club competition. The first time anyone can remember us doing so well
“Congratulations to James Lynn, Ian McLean, Toby Pimlott, Henry Hartland, Milena Oleksy, and Steven Hearn, who gained promotions on the day.”