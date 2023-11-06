Banbury canoe racers paddle their way to the podium at home competition

Local canoe racers paddled their way to a number of podium finishes at last month’s Banbury marathon race.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday (October 29), the Banbury and District Canoe Club hosted 160 racers from across the southern region to participate in the club’s annual marathon race.

The event saw a number of races ranging in difficulty from two-mile fun races to challenging 12-mile competitions along the Oxford Canal in town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesperson for the club, Sally Hartland, said: “It was a fabulous day on the water with 119 boats competing, ranging from those racing at elite level to children just starting their racing careers.

Canoe racers Dawn and Irene at the Banbury Marathon.

"The reward for racing was immense satisfaction and the famous Banbury Hasler cake stall. Banbury had plenty of podium finishes and achieved a perfect score to win first place in the inter-club competition. The first time anyone can remember us doing so well