News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Banbury canoe racers paddle their way to the podium at home competition

Local canoe racers paddled their way to a number of podium finishes at last month’s Banbury marathon race.
By Jack Ingham
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:50 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 10:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Sunday (October 29), the Banbury and District Canoe Club hosted 160 racers from across the southern region to participate in the club’s annual marathon race.

The event saw a number of races ranging in difficulty from two-mile fun races to challenging 12-mile competitions along the Oxford Canal in town.

Spokesperson for the club, Sally Hartland, said: “It was a fabulous day on the water with 119 boats competing, ranging from those racing at elite level to children just starting their racing careers.

Most Popular
Canoe racers Dawn and Irene at the Banbury Marathon.Canoe racers Dawn and Irene at the Banbury Marathon.
Canoe racers Dawn and Irene at the Banbury Marathon.

"The reward for racing was immense satisfaction and the famous Banbury Hasler cake stall. Banbury had plenty of podium finishes and achieved a perfect score to win first place in the inter-club competition. The first time anyone can remember us doing so well

“Congratulations to James Lynn, Ian McLean, Toby Pimlott, Henry Hartland, Milena Oleksy, and Steven Hearn, who gained promotions on the day.”

Related topics:Banbury