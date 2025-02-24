Banbury boxers find success on the road over the weekend

Two of Banbury Boxing Club’s rising stars found success after hard-fought contests on the road last weekend.

It was another successful weekend for Banbury Boxing Club as the club’s fighters earned wins in Telford and Carterton.

First up for Banbury was Bilaal Yaqub, who travelled with coach Dave Hughes to the Donnington ABC show in Telford on Friday (February 21).

Bilaal faced off against Drew Robb of Telford’s Len Woodhall Community Boxing Club.

The bout got underway at lightning speed, with both athletes wasting no time getting straight into the action.

The Telford boxer was starting to gain the better of round one until Bilaal started putting together combinations of three and four punches.

In the second round, Bilaal continued to apply pressure and put combinations together, eventually forcing the referee to give the Telford man a standing count.

The third round saw both boxers give it their all in the hopes of catching the judge’s eye; however, at the final bell, it was Bilaal’s hand that was raised.

Bilaal Yaqub in action.

On Sunday (February 23), Banbury Boxing Club travelled to Carterton for Jenson Elgar’s bout in the Home Counties cadet final.

The all-Banbury clash would see 14-year-old Jenson matched up against Elfric McKenzie of Banbury’s Spit ‘N’ Sawdust boxing club.

Again both boxers came out to the first bell at an electric pace, and both found success landing hurtful shots and combinations.

Jenson, the less experienced of the two, was able to surprise his opponent and land clean, eye-catching punches.

At the final bell, Jenson was declared the victor over his Banbury rival and will now go on to the pre-quarterfinals of the cadet championships in March.