Banbury-born Henry Pollock scores two tries on his England debut

Henry Pollock of England celebrates with teammate Jack van Poortvliet after scoring his team's ninth try during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between Wales and England at Principality Stadium. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Banbury-born rugby star Henry Pollock scored two tries on his England debut as they saw off Wales 68-14 on Saturday.

In doing so, the 20-year-old, who is a flanker with Northampton Saints, became the youngest player to score for England in a men’s Six Nations game, beating the record set by Henry Arundell against Italy in 2023.

Pollock joined the Saints’ senior academy ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, having been within the club since he was an under-13s player.

He’s scored four tries in 14 appearances for Saints this season and was presented with his first England cap by his parents in the changing room at the Principality Stadium.

Pollock said after the game: “I wanted to be myself, whether that's giving energy on the pitch or energy in training, and I hope I did that.”