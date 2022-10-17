The Bahrain Raid Xtreme, Prodrive Hunter, Auto team enjoyed success at the Rallye du Maroc. Picture by Germain Hazard/DPPI

Covering 1,575km of flat out stage action over six days, it’s the first time a manufacturer has taken a one-two finish on a WRRC event making the celebrations at the finish line extra special.

For the Banbury-based Prodrive team, this win confirms their engineering prowess on the international stage having now won FIA events in the World Rally Championship, World Endurance Championship and now the World Rally Raid Championship.

Sebastien Loeb/Fabian Lurquin won their second stage of the Rallye du Maroc as it returned to Agadir after speeding along the famous Plage Blanchefor more than 10km.

Prodrive EcoPower fuel was used in all three of the Prodrive Hunters, the sustainable fuel that reduces CO2 emissions by 80 per cent on the arduous, dusty and rocky stages of the Sahara desert.

The result backs up the BRX team’s second and fourth overall on the Dakar Rally 2022.

BRX team principal Gus Beteli said: “That’s a fantastic result to take a one-two the first time we’ve been here on the Morocco Rally.