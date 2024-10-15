Banbury amateur boxing star makes it to semi-finals of national championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rising teenage boxing star from Banbury has reached the semi-finals of a national amateur championship.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Taylor can become a national champion this weekend as he competes at the National Development Championship finals.

Previously, stars like Joe Joyce, Galal Yafai, Karriss Artingstall and Tommy Fury first made their names in the tournament for upcoming boxers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 16-year-old has already defeated three other boxers on his route to the finals, held over two days in Kettering (October 19 and 20).

16-year-old Chris Taylor has the chance to become a national champion this weekend.

Last weekend (Sunday, October 13), Chris and the Banbury Boxing Club team led by coach Ben Malcher travelled to compete in Carterton.

Chris took on Bath’s Max Barnes in an evening where home counties boxers faced off against the best from the western and eastern counties.

The older and more experienced Barnes, who boxes out of the Roman Boxing Club, looked to be the firm favourite on paper ahead of the clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Banbury star boxer put on his best performance to date, to seal a solid four-one split decision over the boy from Bath.

Barnes took the centre of the ring at the opening bell, displaying fast hand speed and elusive defences that made it hard for Chris to land shots.

However, spurred on by the Banbury team, Chris came out for the second round with renewed confidence.

He started to find his range, landing the more eye-catching punches, including hard lead hooks to the head of his opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All seemed even going into the final round, with both boxers needing to put on a strong performance to clinch victory.

It was Chris, however, who was able to find another gear and came out stronger while Barnes started to slow down.

Chris carried this momentum until the final bell sounded, using his fitness and strength to control the tempo throughout the round.

This decisive victory earned the Banbury Boxing Club prospect a place in the finals, where he will face off against some of the best youth boxers in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris is one-half of the Taylor twins alongside brother Johnny, who also impressed with his fitness and ability and managed to reach the second round of the championships.

For more information about the National Development Championship finals, visit: https://www.englandboxing.org/