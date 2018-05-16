One-two in Spain was not that easy says Wolff

Despite seeing his drivers make it a Mercedes AMG Petronas’ one-two in Barcelona, team boss Toto Wolff admitted it was not a breeze.

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a pole-to-flag victory with Brackley team-mate Valtteri Bottas second at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

That was a great result but there was no point where it felt as comfortable as it might have looked from outside Mercedes AMG Petronas team boss Toto Wolff

Wolff said: “That was a great result but there was no point where it felt as comfortable as it might have looked from the outside. It feels like a long time since we had a one-two finish, so there’s definitely a measure of relief in how we asserted ourselves.

“But we know as well that this was a good circuit for us and the temperatures fell in our favour as well. So, we need to stay calm and humble, because it can be a different ball game again next time round.

“We will savour the result but our thoughts are already turning to Monaco, to the struggles we had there last year and to how we can make sure not to suffer a repeat.”

Sunday proved to be a record-breaking result for Hamilton in a way he had not expected. He has now surpassed Michael Schumacher with the most wins from pole, moving to 41 with his incredible drive in Spain.

Hamilton said: “It’s still very surreal, it just doesn’t register but it’s always an honour when his name and mine are brought up at the same time.”

Bottas secured his 25th podium in Spain and, while he was not completely satisfied with the result, he is determined that his first win is just around the corner.

He said: “Well, of course I wanted to fight for the win but for us as a team this is a great result. We had such a good car and the team was so reactive with the strategy.

“If we’re one-two and I’m second, and Lewis wins, there’s a big part of me that is really happy for us as a team.

“But, then, of course there’s also a part of me that is not happy being second because I want to win. There’s still a long year ahead and it will come.

“I’ve been more or less meeting my targets from the beginning of the year. I have been able to continue my good performances from the end of last year.

“There are always things you can learn and I hope I’ll keep improving. There have been some quite mixed races and the end results haven’t been quite there but I know the speed is there.”