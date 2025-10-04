New club Fritwell join Banbury and District Table Tennis League

Fritwell have joined the Banbury and District Table Tennis League for the new season.

The new season of the Banbury and District Table Tennis league go under way this week.

In Division one the two newly promoted teams, Shutford A and Bloxham A, faced each other, with Shutford scoring a resounding 9-1 victory. Harry Smith and Andrew Sabin were undefeated in their singles matches and Sean O’Keeffe picked up two wins. Steve Whelton took a consolation point for Bloxham with a win in the final match of the night. Shutford, with a strengthened squad are likely to be tough opponents for any of the Division 1 teams.

Last year’s champions, Tadmarton A had a comfortable 8-2 win over Bodicote B. Simon Nolan won all three of his singles, while Barry Hook and Jason Tustain had two wins apiece. Dom Barker and Roald Myers took the points for Bodicote. Ratley A and Millennium A shared the points in a 5-5 draw. Dave Ramsey, returning to the league, led the way for Ratley with three wins and Brian Hobill added a further two points. Jack Shardlow scored two wins for Ratley and paired up with Jack Garner to take the doubles. Garner and Pete Harris took a win each in the singles. Bodicote A defeated their fellow C team 7-3. Gary Jackson was player of the match, while Paul Rowan was also undefeated for the A team. Neil Buzzard and Joseph Fisher impressed in defeating the much higher-ranked Toby Dow and also combined to take the doubles against Jackson and Dow.

Shutford B have started off strongly in Division 2 with a 10-0 win over Bloxham B. Nicholas Walker, Derek Oxley and Eric Barlow took all of the singles matches without losing a set, while Mike Starkie and Walker were victorious in the doubles. Bodicote D also made a good start with an 8-2 victory against Tadmarton B. Harry Hunt and Jason Crocker won all of their singles, while Paul Waller was unlucky to end up with only one win for Tadmarton. New club Fritwell saw their A team lose narrowly to Bodicote E 4-6. Martin Bird was undefeated in the singles for Bodicote, with Janice Rowan adding two wins and Rob Gray a further point. David Bignell scored two wins for Fritwell and won the doubles with Darren Anderson.

A strong Bloxham C side defeated Shutford C 9-1 in Division 3. Richard Anstis and Malcolm Charles took 3 points each in the singles with Lewis Genney adding two more. Rod Haddrell scored Shutford’s sole point. Ant Pugh was undefeated but still saw his Bloxham D side go down 3-7 against Bodicote G. Ben Shangkuan, Finn Gibbs and Alan Smith scored the points for Bodicote. Shangkuan and Smith were also in action for Bodicote F, scoring two wins each as did Eddie Tait as they defeated Fritwell B 6-4. Critchley, shrugging off injury to win his three singles and take the doubles with David Barnhill was unlucky to end up on the losing side.