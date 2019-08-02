Zagrah can make a winning debut at Kempton

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Confirmation over the weekend that Enable’s final run in Britain will be in the Yorkshire Oaks at York later in the month over 12f rather than a drop back to 10f for the International Stakes. Crystal Ocean – who was just behind the dual Arc winning mare in an epic King George last month – is Evens at BetVictor for the International and looks the one to beat.

Enable remains Evens at BetVictor for an unprecedented hat-trick of Arc successes in Paris on the first Sunday of October.

There is an eight-race card at Kempton Park this afternoon and Mutasaamy (2.15) improved on his handicap debut at Haydock last time, when he was carried across the course and, arguably, unfortunate not to get the race in the Stewards’ room. That was his first start since being gelded and Roger Varian’s lightly-raced three-year-old has a good draw in stall two. Stormbomber put up an improved performance at Wolverhampton last time and looks the biggest danger.

Zagrah (3.15) is taken to make a winning debut for Owen Burrows in the Mile Fillies’ maiden.

The well-bred selection will get further than a mile next season, but this looks a good opportunity with her plum draw in stall one as long as she breaks on terms. Godolphin’s South Coast is drawn out on the other wing in stall nine and is half-sister to five previous winners – a check of the market is advised.

Run Wild was fitted with a hood on debut and she ran on well over 6f to finish a decent third to a highly-regarded James Tate filly who holds Group entries later in the month and next. She is likely to appreciate the step up to 7f today and must go close. I am going to take a chance, however, on the Frankel newcomer Tanita (3.45) who is one of only two booked rides on the card for Ryan Moore who rode a winner for Mark Johnston at Goodwood last week but drew a blank for Aidan O’Brien. The pair have had better weeks.

The hat-trick seeking Ironclad is bred to appreciate the step up to 12f for the first time and he must go close having been raised just 5lbs for a narrow, but comprehensive, win at Newmarket last time over 10f. Desert Friend was well backed but ran as if his reappearance might have just been needed when staying on in fifth at Wolverhampton. A big run is expected.

The vote, however, goes to Selino (4.15) who travelled like the best horse in the race when third on rain-softened ground last time and this lightly-raced sort makes his handicap and all-weather debut today for James Fanshawe.

Luke Morris takes over on Lapidary (5.15) in the 6f fillies’ handicap having made all at Lingfield on turf last time. Heather Main’s lightly-raced three-year-old had previously finished third over 7f here and she could be difficult to pass from stall one.

At Ripon, Two Bids (4.30) is taken to break his maiden tag at the third time of asking for William Haggas. The selection steps up to a-mile-and-a-half for the first time and he is taken to beat fellow Newmarket raider Final Orders who shaped with promise when second at Leicester over 10f – another suggesting the step up to 12f would suit.

At Windsor, I felt House Of Kings (8.00) ran well when third at Newmarket last time – albeit in only a five-runner race - and he had been dropped 1lb for that effort. Clive Cox’s three-year-old is well drawn in stall three and I expect Adam Kirby to ride his mount prominently.

Peace Charter (2.35) drops down in grade in the 6f Conditions event at Naas having finished third in a Group 2 last time for Ger Lyons. The selection is penalised 4lbs for her debut success and has most to fear from Aidan O’Brien’s maiden Harpocrates who continues to run well in defeat and is rated just 3lbs inferior to the filly.

