Yousaf turns it on again for Banbury

Shahid Yousaf showed again why captain Lloyd Sabin was keen to bring him to White Post Road.

While Ed Phillips held his end up in Saturday’s Home Counties Premier Cricket League fixture, it was Yousaf who accelerated Banbury’s innings with a quick-fire 59 runs from just 32 balls and that ultimately proved too much for Tring Park.

Sabin said: “Ed gave us the platform but Shahid [Yousaf] produced the match-winning innings, he changed the momentum of the game for us. It was an even game until he went out to bat and as soon as he did it had a positive effect on us.

“He showed his intentions off the first five balls he faced and made all the difference before we fielded. He’s a class player and that’s the reason we signed him.”

“It was a very good win for us. I was always confident the game would go ahead but if we’d have had the same weather two or three years ago the match would have been off. The new drainage has made all the difference.”

Sabin was also delighted to have White back in action, adding “It was a bonus having Joe [White] back, probably a week earlier than expected, but the wet conditions weren’t ideal for a player coming back from a knee injury. Hopefully he can pick up from where he left off for us.”