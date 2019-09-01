Yousaf tops at Finchampstead as Banbury cement second spot

Shahid Yousaf led the way as Banbury cemented second place in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Banbury returned from Finchampstead with a 20-run victory in Saturday's thrilling division one fixture at the Memorial Ground.

Having been inserted, Banbury made a steady if unspectacular start. Captain Lloyd Sabin was bowled for 23 by Connor Corlet who then dismissed Shazad Rana with Billy Rogers taking the catch. A third wicket stand of 86 between Yousaf and Oliver Clarke put Banbury into a strong position. Clarke was dismissed for 59 runs, which included seven fours off 84 balls, when he was caught and bowled by Jason Soames.

Yousaf and Charlie Hill took the score on to 203-4 when Hill was stumped by wicket-keeper by Dan Lincoln off Josh Lincoln for 22 runs. The same combination did for Yousaf to end his innings on 87 runs from just 91 balls, which included eight fours.

Joe White, batting down the order, added a useful 32 runs before he was caught by Corlet off Zachary Jones. Richard West (27no) helped take Banbury on to 272-7 at the close of their 50 overs.

In reply, Banbury made the early breakthrough with Gregory Smith caught behind by Rana off Hill but Oli Soames and Dan Lincoln steadied the ship and took Finchampstead on to 79-2. Soames was caught behind by Rana off Ollie Wright for 37 runs but Dan Lincoln and Rogers took the hosts on to 116-3.

Dan Lincoln was trapped lbw by Joe Thomas for 57 runs and Rogers was run out by Rana for 46 after Finchampstead passed the 200-mark. Runs continued to flow with Josh Lincoln making 47 before he was caught by Yousaf off David Whiteley.

Banbury kept picking up wickets and the last one fell in the 38th over with Hill, Thomas and Whiteley all taking a couple apiece.