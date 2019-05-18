Yousaf hits half-century as Banbury make it back-to-back wins

Banbury made it back-to-back Home Counties Premier League wins at Horspath on Saturday.

Lloyd Sabin’s side ran out five-wicket winners in Saturday’s division one fixture at Horspath where Shahid Yousaf hit a half-century.

Having inserted Horspath, Sabin saw his side take a couple of early wickets, Dominic O’Connor was caught by Richard West off Graham Beer and James Phillips soon followed, caught by Yousaf off West. A third wicket stand of 50 runs in 58 balls between opener Tom Coleman and Daryll Brown 24 steadied the ship and took Horspath on to 94-3.

But after Coleman was trapped lbw by Joe Thomas for 49 runs, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Will Eason 27 and Jay Parmar put on 36 runs for the sixth wicket as Horspath were restricted to 188-7 from their 50 overs.

Banbury suffered a double blow at the start of their reply, Sabin was caught by Robert Eason off William Robertson without troubling the scorers while Joe White had to retire injured. But Ollie Clarke and Yousaf put on a crucial 50 runs from as many balls for the third wicket which formed the base of Banbury’s reply.

Clarke was bowled by Parmar for 26 runs off 50 balls which included four boundaries. Yousaf shared in mini stands with Charlie Hill and West as Banbury edged closer to the target before he was caught by Will Eason off Robertson for 55 runs off 79 balls which included six fours and a six.

George Tait and Shazad Rana put on 50 runs off 67 balls for the seventh wicket to see Banbury home in the 48th over. Tait hit an unbeaten 21 runs off 46 balls including two fours and Rana finished on 34 not out off 38, including four fours and a six.