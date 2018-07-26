Yamauchi’s run marks anniversary

Guest runner Mara Yamauchi won the first female Vet-35 in Saturday’s Hornton Six.

It was the 25th anniversary of the six mile road race and saw a huge turnout of runners including former Olympic marathon runner Yamauchi.

The Harrow and former Headington road runner is the second fastest female marathon runner. She was the first vet-35 home in 39.27 minutes on Saturday and was also the first female runner home.

The first senior home was Katy Young in 42.41, second was Kerry Wilkinson of White Horse Harriers in 45.42, closely followed by Katie Smith, also White Horse, in 45.55.

Vet-45 went to Lindsay Smith of Witney Road Runners in 42.51, vet-55 was won by Katherine Bates, of Eynsham Road Runners, in 45.39, the vet-65 went to Kate Williamson, also of Eynsham, in 51.31, and the team prize went to Kidlington.

First senior man home was Matthew Lock of Witney in 25.26, second was Graham Hope of Kidlington in 36.14 and third was Mark Baker of Eynsham in 36.41.

First vet-40 was James Bolton of Woodstock in 36.06, first vet-50 was Rob Storey of Eynsham in 37.13, first vet-60 was Howard Marshall of Headington Road Runners in 53.00 and first vet-70 home was Graham Patton in 49.08, while the team prize was won by Eynsham.