Wolff says Mercedes got it spot-on with another win

Toto Wolff said it an almost faultless performance after seeing Mercedes AMG Petronas continue their dominance.

There seems to be no stopping Mercedes so far in this year’s Formula One campaign.

We didn’t make any major mistakes and that’s what has won us this race Mercedes AMG Petronas team boss Toto Wolff

Pole winner Valtteri Bottas led the fourth consecutive one-two finish by Mercedes, winning Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix by 1.524 seconds over his Brackley team-mate Lewis Hamilton for his second victory of 2019, the fifth of his career and first at Baku.

Rounding out the podium was third-place Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari.

But Bottas now has 87 points and leads the Drivers’ Championship by one point from Hamilton while Mercedes, with 173 points, lead Ferrari by 74 points in the Constructors’ Championship.

Wolff said: “This was another fantastic performance from the entire team. We didn’t make any major mistakes and that’s what has won us this race; our car was quick, the strategy calls were right, the pit stops were executed flawlessly and the drivers didn’t put a foot wrong.

“We let the two drivers race, we told them to take it easy at the beginning of the second stint because we didn’t know how long the tyre would last, but both at the start of the race and in the end they were free to fight each other. Both of them perform really well under pressure and neither of them made any mistakes, so it was a calculated risk but it was good to see them race each other in a clean, respectful manner.”

Bottas said: “This victory feels really good. When you’re starting from pole, you hope for a straightforward race – the less drama, the better it is. Lewis was very quick and was able to put on some pressure at the end of the race, so I had to make sure to not make any mistakes.

“The level at which everyone is performing at the moment is very impressive, both here at the track and back at the factory, and I’m really proud of everyone. We need to make sure we keep delivering at this level.”

Hamilton said: “I think this team is stronger than it’s ever been and it’s all down to teamwork. Both Valtteri and myself are pushing the boundaries of the car and are delivering, as are the team in the pit-stops, the engineers, and everyone back at the factory.

“I don’t think we’ve ever performed at this level before, Baku is not my strongest race, it’s always been difficult for me. I came close but not close enough, I didn’t get the job done in qualifying and was too cautious at the start.”