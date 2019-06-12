Wolff says decisions can go either way

It appears even when they don’t cross the line first, Mercedes AMG Petronas still come out winners.

Lewis Hamilton won Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix despite crossing the finish line behind Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari, who started on pole and led all 70 laps but was assessed a five-second penalty for a lap-48 incident with the Brackley team’s driver.

It was Hamilton’s 78th career victory, his fifth of the season and his seventh at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, more wins than he’s recorded at any other track but team-mate Valtteri Bottas was only fourth.

Charles Leclerc made it the season’s first double podium for Scuderia Ferrari with his third-place finish behind Vettel’s adjusted runner-up result.

Hamilton leads the FIA F1 Drivers’ Championship by 29 points from Bottas and Mercede lead Ferrari by 123 points in the FIA F1 Constructors’ Championship.

Team boss Toto Wolff admited it wasn’t the ideal way to win a race and said: “It was a tricky weekend for us and a tricky way to end the race. The stewards have looked at the incident with Sebastian [Vettel] and Lewis and I think it needs to be respected.

“Sometimes decisions go against you, and sometimes they go in your favour. A decision like this is never black and white and everyone will have different opinions and of course I respect that.”

Hamilton said: “It’s not a great feeling and ultimately that’s not how I want to win races but I drove my heart out to make my team proud and I feel like I did that.”

Bottas added: “It’s nice to get the extra point for fastest lap but ultimately I lost the race in qualifying.”