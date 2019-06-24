Wolff salutes drivers following another one-two result

Team boss Toto Wolff saluted his drivers following another one-two for Mercedes AMG Petronas.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his 79th victory in Formula One, his sixth of the 2019 season and second in France. Brackley team-mate Valtteri Bottas crossed the line in second place to secure the team a 50th one-two finish.

In terms of car and driver performance, that was one of our best of the season Team boss Toto Wolff

Hamilton leads the FIA F1 Drivers’ Championship by 36 points from Bottas while Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport lead Ferrari by 140 points in the FIA F1 Constructors’ Championship.

Wolff said: “In terms of car and driver performance, that was one of our best of the season. Lewis drove a really good race, he was in complete control at the front and it was a truly faultless performance by him.

“Valtteri struggled a little in the second stint and he lost a chunk of time under the VSC towards the end. To score another one-two finish is an incredible result and a credit to all the hard work and effort of this team.”

Hamilton said: “I’ve been racing a long time but this just never gets old. It’s always a challenge out there and I just love trying to find the edge, and really being on top of this machine.

“That is actually an awesome track to drive in the race, there’s some really technical areas. It may look easy from the outside but it wasn’t easy at all, everything’s always on the edge.”

Bottas added: “Lewis was very quick, I was trying to keep up, but my front tyres were starting to fall into pieces, both on the mediums and at the end on the hard tyres towards the end as well. We were concerned with the blistering we saw in the last part of the race, so I had to back off a little bit.”