Wolff in reflective mood as Hamilton races to victory

Toto Wolff reflected on a poignant victory for the Mercedes AMG Petronas team in Monaco.

It came just a few days after the death of former world champion Niki Lauda, who was a massive influence for the Brackley team.

Lews Hamilton took his 77th career victory, his fourth of the 2019 season and his third at the Monaco Grand Prix. Valtteri Bottas finished third, his first-ever podium finish in Monte Carlo with Sebastian Vettel claiming the other podium place.

Hamilton now leads the drivers’ championship by 17 points from his Brackley team-mate. Mercedes lead Ferrari by 118 points in the constructors’ championship.

Wolff said: “That result means a lot. It was a world champions’ drive for a world champion who isn’t among us anymore.

“It couldn’t have been a more dramatic race, so I am relieved it is over. Lewis did an incredible job out there, it was a really hard-fought race with Max [Verstappen]. We know the tyre choice, in hindsight, was wrong with Lewis and we should’ve taken the hard tyre at his stop. But, these things happen and at the time we thought the medium was the right call. It was the driver who made the difference and managed the race.

“Valtteri had a tougher time, losing ground with the pit stops and the clash with [Max] Verstappen in the pit lane but he did a great job and will be determined to fight back.”