Wolff expects tougher tests to lie ahead for Mercedes

After securing another one-two, Mercedes AMG Petronas team boss Toto Wolff is expecting a tougher test in Monaco.

Lewis Hamilton took his 76th career victory and his third of the season in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix. Brackley team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished second, completing another one-two for Mercedes.

We are trying to push the benchmark every single year and seeing this all come together after the struggles we had in winter testing is fantastic for the team Team boss Toto Wolff

Hamilton leads the drivers’ championship by seven points from Bottas while Mercedes lead Ferrari by 96 points in the constructors’ championship.

Wolff said: “We are trying to push the benchmark every single year and seeing this all come together after the struggles we had in winter testing is fantastic for the team.

“We know the next race will be a tremendous challenge for us. We need to take this season one step at a time and everybody is working flat-out ahead of Monaco.”

Hamilton said: “We’ve brought an upgrade here and everyone worked so hard to make that possible. I’m very proud of everyone back at the factory and thankful for all their hard work.”

Bottas added: “For me personally, it wasn’t the best of days, but from a team’s perspective it was a really good weekend.

“The team is performing at an incredible level at the moment; hats off to every single member of the team, at Brackley and Brixworth but also here at the race track.”