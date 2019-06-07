Wolff expecting a tougher time for leaders in Canada

Team boss Toto Wolff says Mercedes AMG Petronas will have to pull out all the stops in Canada.

The Brackley team have enjoyed an almost perfect start to the Formula One season with victory at every race so far and both drivers making it on to the podium each time.

Similar to Monaco, however, are the concrete walls that punish any mistakes heavily and a tight qualifying session around this relatively short lap Team boss Toto Wolff

In all but one race this year, the Brackley team have made it a one-two finish. But Wolff predicts it will be harder in Sunday’s race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Wolff said: “Monaco was not an easy weekend for the team. On the one hand, winning in Monte Carlo is one of the best things a Formula One team can experience - especially if it is such a tight race with a nail-biting finish.

“The next race takes us to Canada, the only fly-away race within the European season. To a large extent, the challenges of Montreal are opposite to those of Monaco; the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a high-speed track with relatively long straights and lots of overtaking possibilities.

“Similar to Monaco, however, are the concrete walls that punish any mistakes heavily and a tight qualifying session around this relatively short lap.

“Canada is the seventh race of the season and we are beginning to see more clearly the strengths and weaknesses of our car. In the past six races, we were very strong in the corners but lost time on the straights.”