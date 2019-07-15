Wolff delighted to see team take another one-two at Silverstone

Toto Wolff was delighted with how his Mercedes-AMG Petronas turned it around in Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

The Brackley outfit bounced back from their worst race of the season in Austria to take another one-two at Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his 80th victory in Formula One, his seventh of the 2019 season and sixth at the British Grand Prix, making him the most successful driver at this event. Team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who started on pole, came home in second to complete the one-two.

Team boss Wolff said: “To bounce back from our worst weekend of the season with a one-two at our home race is a great feeling.

“It was exciting to see our drivers fight hard on the track. It was a tough battle, but there’s a lot of respect between the two of them and they always left each other enough space.

“It’s a great result for him in front of his home crowd. We’re now looking forward to our second ‘home’ race in Hockenheim in two weeks.”

Hamilton said: “I remember my first win here in 2008 and the feeling that I had coming out of Brooklands and going down the straight and seeing the crowd, the excitement and happiness and joy that I felt were exactly the same as back then.”

Bottas added: “I’m disappointed because the win was definitely possible for me but I can definitely take positives from this weekend. I had a strong qualifying and my race pace also looked very good. To take a one-two after a difficult race in Austria is a great result. I’m looking forward to the next race in Hockenheim.”