Wilkins enjoys six-wicket haul as Banbury go top

There are new leaders in the Cherwell Cricket League.

Banbury II went top of division two with a comfortable six-wicket win over previous leaders Cropredy.

Ed Somerton struck 110 runs and Muhammad Tareq Jamil 35 but Cropredy were dismissed for 198 as Jack Wilkins took 6-26.

Tom Bartlett (64), Ed Phillips (40) and Alistair Short (34no) then saw Banbury to victory in the 40th over despite Josh Maynard taking 4-48.

A century for Harry Purton helped Westbury to a thrilling two-run win at Long Marston in division one.

Purton struck 102 runs to help Westbury to 171 all out while Edward Robinson took 3-39 and James Beesley 3-40. In reply, Charlie Tredwell took 3-28 as Long Marston were dismissed for 169 in the 44th over with Matthew Storey (40) and Dominic Colville (34) top scoring.

Nick Tarrant picked up six wickets as struggling Horley surprised Thame with a seven-wicket win in division three.

Tarrant (6-31) and Dan Bartlett (4-35) combined to skittle hosts Thame for just 99 runs. In reply, David Taylor hit 57 not out to see Horley home in the 27th over.

Banbury III saw off Great Brickhill II by 36 runs.

They set 198 all out, Ollie Morgan top-scoring with 38 ably backed by Benjamin Cross 34 while Hamid Miah took 4-54 and Ahad Khan 3-65. In reply, Ollie Murrey took 3-19 to skittle Great Brickhill out in the 44th over with Drew Burrows (58) top scoring.

Leaders Sandford St Martin were held to a draw by Oxford II.

Sandford were dismissed for 184 runs in which George Welch (46) and Steven Dobson (32) led the way while Mark Beer took 3-11. In reply, Sandford restricted Oxford to 163-8 at the close with Thomas Goffe taking 3-36 while Jordan Cahir (45) and Adam Hall (33) top scored.

