Widdows inspires Chippy to crown a thrilling comeback

Chipping Norton edged a thrilling OCA division one clash at Faringdon by one wicket after chasing down 238 to record victory.

Batting first, the home side set 238 all out as Rob Owen hit 93 and Nick Giles 48 while Imran Hussain claimed 3-13 and Charith Karawita 3-45.

Led by Ian Widdows (73), Karawita (51) and Mark Stanway (33no), Chippy edged home at 242-9 despite Dan Hoskins taking 4-48 and Giles 4-66.

Reigning champions Witney Swifts marched on with a 23-run victory at Middleton Cheney.

Chris Asque (65) and Josh Grant (59no) led Swifts to 187-5. Redd Pratley claimed 4-20 and George Townsend 3-41 as Cheney were bowled out for 164 with Steve Twyham (40) and Des Smith (47) top scoring.

Hook Norton maintained their 100 per cent start with a five-wicket win at Wantage in division three.

David Spencer hit 92 and Colin Mercer 50 for Wantage who were dismissed for 204 runs Jordan Glazier taking 3-40.

In reply, Jason Trinder (53), Adam Bennett (31no) and Tsering Sherpa-Moore (51), steered Hooky to 206-5.

Marcham beat Broughton & North Newington by four wickets.

Paul Derry (45) and Lewis Bletchley (45) led the way as Broughton were all out for 151, Michael Palmer taking 4-25 and Ethan Davie 3-37. Youngster Ollie Deans then hit 79 not out and Neil Patel 32 to steer Marcham to 153-6 and victory, despite Clark Berry taking 5-42.

In division four, Simon Carr’s century set up a 174-run victory for Shrivenham at Deddington.

The visitors posted 269-6, with Matt Haywood (45), Simon Carr (116) and Naveed Akram (31no) leading the way. Scott Valentine took 6-10 as Deddington were shot out for 95 with David Victor (38) top scoring.

In division six, Chesterton thrashed Hook Norton II by 133 runs.

Peter Whitlock top scored with 64, ably backed by Adrian Brucker (43) and Paul Davis (39no) in the hosts’ 238-8 despite Frazer Lovat taking 3-23.

In reply, Jimmy Appleton took 4-34 and Christian Mann 3-11 as Hooky were all out for 105 with Grant Wallis (34) top scoring.

In division seven, Faisal Gujjar’s brilliant 126 not out led Chipping Norton II to a cnine-wicket win against Charlbury IV.

Charlbury set 157-7, Abi Norgrove hitting 60 but Chippy eased in as Gujjar shone in their reply with good support from Nadir Khan Niazi (33no).