White hits half-century as Hooky overcome Combe

Dan White hit a half-century as Hook Norton beat Combe – and the elements – in the Oxon Cricket Association.

Hooky beat Combe by 86 runs in Saturday’s division three fixture which was reduced to 25 overs a side because of the rain.

Hooky posted 163-9, Dan White hitting 53, and then restricted Combe to just 77-4 in reply in which Chris Moore 32no top scored while Julian Chaundry took 3-30 and Connor Kirby 3-56.

Risinghurst edged past visitors Broughton & North Newington by just seven runs.

Prabhu Kenchareddy (48), Sravan Kadium (31) and Martin Kalyan (37) all made good knocks as Risinghurst posted 206-8 despite the efforts of Nick Hibberd 3-30 and Stuart Walton 4-50.

In reply, Stuart Morgan (29), Phil Tustian (25) and Hibberd (38) all batted well but Newington came up just short.

Stonesfield beat hosts Chipping Norton by five wickets in a match reduced to 35 overs a side.

Chippy started well but were restricted to 154-5, in which Jim McGeown 62no top scored. In reply, Jamie Burns (70no) and James Grist-Perkins (61) led Stonesfield to 158-5 despite Danny Molyneux taking 4-24.

Craig Atlas claimed 6-19 to help Chadlington to a seven-wicket win at home to Deddington in division four.

The visitors were shot out for 68, with Craig Atlas taking 6-19, allowing Chadlington to ease to 69-3 with Paul Duester (31) leading the way.

In division six, Richard Knight’s five-wicket haul helped Hook Norton II to an eight-wicket win at Swinbrook.

Knight took 5-17 and William Ingham 3-23 in Swinbrook’s 105-2 in which Mark Read 33 top scored, then Rob Webb hit 46 as Hooky eased to 105-2.

Middleton Cheney II beat Chipping Norton II by five wickets.

Chippy posted 145-7 in which Slamat Sami (35) led the way and Dan Wood took 3-19. James Tillcock (30) and Harry Boynton (31) helped Middleton to reach their target in reply despite Rik Yapp taking 3-44.