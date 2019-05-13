White falls just short as Banbury bow out of cup

Banbury bowed out of the ECB National Club Championship on Sunday.

They lost by three wickets at Henley in Sunday’s tie despite a spirited effort.

Having elected to bat, Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin his side make a poor start with Tom Bartlett out for a duck. But Sabin and Joe White put on 151 runs for the second wicket with the Banbury skipper hitting 71 runs off 87 balls, which included six fours and two sixes.

White fell agonisingly one run short of his maiden century for Banbury after hitting 12 fours and a six off just 90 balls. Big-hitting Shahid Yousaf hit an unbeaten 61 runs off 37 balls which included three boundaries and five sixes while George Tait added 15 runs as Banbury posted 266-4.

In reply, Henley made steady progress as Banbury toiled without reward and the hosts found the required runs.