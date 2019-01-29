White bags a brace to keep Banbury on the right track

Manager Steve Brooker will be looking for Banbury to extend their good run at Tunbridge Wells.

Callum White bagged a brace as Banbury clawed their way up another two places to sixth in the South Premier Hockey League after beating visitors Milton Keynes 3-1 and keep their promotion drive going.

The players have done all that we asked and put together a three-match winning start to the second half of the season Banbury manager Steve Brooker

Banbury are only five points short of the all-important fourth place and with games to come against four of the teams above them.

The home side again conceded an early goal as Tom Murtagh finished a well-practiced penalty corner routine awarded after a midfield slip gifted the visitors an attacking chance to give the visitors a lead only two minutes into the game.

Banbury dominated possession and White brilliantly broke through and finished from the top of the circle to complete a solo run only moments after coming on to the pitch as first change substitute to level after ten minutes. The home side continued to push forward but were unable to capitalise on the possession to see the sides go into the break on level terms.

In the second half it was beginning to look as if the home pressure and possession would not bring a well-deserved win but another right-sided move involving Louis Harris, George Brooker and Waqas Akbar earned a penalty corner which was slammed home by Josh Nunneley.

The visitors broke through against the dominant home side often enough only to be thwarted by another outstanding performance from centre back Harry Camp. And it was Camp who set up Banbury’s third goal when he charged through midfield and up to the opposition circle for his pass to create a spectacular overhead finish by White to seal the victory with three minutes remaining.